MedAllies Selected to Join MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Program

MedAllies to provide embedded solutions and form an integrated relationship with MEDITECH's business and technology teams

FISHKILL, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAllies, a leading healthcare interoperability and connectivity services provider, announced today that it has been selected for membership in the MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Program, an ecosystem of MEDITECH partner organizations with proven, successful, and interoperable solutions.

"We are excited to welcome MedAllies to the MEDITECH Alliance and continue our collaborative efforts with them," said MEDITECH Associate Vice President Jeffrey Kimball. "As the HISP provider for our MaaS solution, MedAllies plays an important role in the success of our customers, and we look forward to additional partnership opportunities in the years ahead."

As a member of the Alliance, MedAllies will collaborate with MEDITECH's business and technology teams to offer solutions that complement, enhance, and extend the MEDITECH Expanse electronic health records (EHR) solution. MEDITECH Expanse includes streamlined workflows for generating data inside and outside the platform and seamlessly exchanging that data across the care continuum.

"To realize the promise of healthcare information technology to improve care and reduce costs, it is essential that healthcare organizations have a means of securely and reliably collaborating to share essential patient data," said John Blair, MD, CEO, MedAllies. "We are pleased to join the MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Program to promote wider interoperability and more efficient data exchange across the healthcare continuum."

MedAllies operates multiple national networks that support interoperability for a wide array of healthcare constituents, including hospitals, health systems, ambulatory provider groups, post-acute and senior living, health information exchanges, and consumers.

For over ten years, MedAllies has operated one of the leading Direct Secure Messaging Networks. MedAllies is also a Carequality Implementer and candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations everywhere to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the world's most intuitive and interoperable EHR. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling care across delivery settings with cloud-based systems that drive better outcomes and provide mobile, personalized solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse to meet the challenges of a new era in healthcare. Visit ehr.meditech.com, find MEDITECH Podcasts on your favorite platform, videos on YouTube, and follow us on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads.

MedAllies plays an indispensable role in ensuring the secure transmission of critical health information, promoting high-quality patient care through national networks that enable seamless data sharing and interoperability among healthcare constituents. We are committed to delivering exceptional network and service quality. Our industry-leading technology sets the standard for integration, message delivery success, document retrieval, patient record location, data usability, and directory accuracy. We serve over 700 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, and 125,000 healthcare providers and collaborate with numerous partners, bringing together millions of stakeholders and cultivating a more streamlined, patient-centered healthcare experience. For more information, visit MedAllies.com and follow us on X and Linkedin .

