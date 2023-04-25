Medallion Group Breaks Ground on The Stacks

YUKON, Okla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medallion Group ("Medallion"), the same developers behind Oklahoma City's mixed-use development Chisholm Creek, officially announced breaking ground on The Stacks.

The Stacks is a 34,000 square-foot mixed-use center situated just East of Garth Brooks Boulevard on NW 10th Street.

Rendering of The Stacks in Yukon, Oklahoma slated to open the first half of 2024.

Confirmed tenants include Cava, Pickleman's and Oklahoma-based The Surf Bar.

"It's exciting to be a part of the expansion that Yukon is experiencing," said Tyler Ward, Medallion's Principal. "We are hoping that The Stacks adds to the compelling mix of restaurants, retail and medical that is moving into the community."

The Stacks is anticipated to open the first half of 2024. Additional medical and retail to be announced at a later date.

About The Medallion Group

Privately-owned, the Oklahoma City–based Medallion provides specialized asset management services relating to the ownership of commercial real estate including acquisition, leasing, lease administration, construction project management, and marketing for the assets within its portfolio. Medallion brings a blend of development specialists, key tenant and broker relationships, company resources and available capital to its projects to meet the functional and aesthetic needs of the market. To learn more about Medallion, visit TheMedallionGRP.com.

SOURCE The Medallion Group