medaptus Again Leads KLAS Mobile Charge Capture Rankings

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual "Best in KLAS" report is out and for the tenth time since 2011, medaptus has earned a top ranking, this year in the Mobile Charge Capture category. The "2020 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services" names the top-performing healthcare IT and services companies based on customer feedback obtained in 2019.

This latest award recognizes the performance of medaptus' charge capture technology which enables efficient, accurate, and complete coding and billing. Beyond the software's ability to "capture" a charge, a robust rules engine and interface gateway enable real-time charge management and reconciliation activities, regardless of charge source. This unique automation replaces manual processes with intelligence such as work queues that route charge data based on exception. This approach expedites the billing cycle and with less administrative effort.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors," according to Kent Gale, president, KLAS Enterprises.

"Even with so many changes to the healthcare system and improvements in the medaptus product suite over the last ten-plus years, a consistent core value of the company has been the delivery of an exceptional customer experience. Our team is thrilled to once again earn this distinction as it confirms that we outperform when it comes to customer service," said Malachi Charbonneau, vice president of sales and customer success for medaptus. "This award highlights the differentiated value we provide to our customers in improving their revenue operations."

The medaptus suite is available on most mobile hardware platforms for busy providers. The solution is also interoperable with all of the leading EHR solutions. medaptus routinely serves single-specialty groups, acute care hospitals, inpatient care teams, and high-volume outpatient and ambulatory care settings including cancer centers.

For 20 years medaptus has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations. Revenue leakage, data silos, disparate systems, and redundant processes lead to diminished productivity and satisfaction. We address those challenges with innovation that extends IT investments, remedies sources of overlooked reimbursement and streamlines hospital medicine operations for optimized throughput. Visit us at www.medaptus.com to learn more about how we help those that heal.

