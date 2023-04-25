medaptus Announces Agreement with Fresenius Kabi to Offer Hospitals Financial Reimbursement Software for Infusion Services

Companies collaborating to help health care organizations in the U.S. manage reimbursement for infusion therapy and streamline the process of delivering and billing for infusion therapy

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- medaptus, a leader in revenue cycle software with the medical industry's only fully automated infusion coding software, announced today it has signed an agreement with Fresenius Kabi designed to benefit hospitals and health care organizations that deliver infusion therapy in the U.S.

"Infusion reimbursement is complex, and many health care organizations may lose revenue because of inefficient technology and processes when it comes to infusion therapy," said Malachi Charbonneau, General Manager, medaptus. "This agreement is designed to provide value to customers and allow us to deliver an integrated solution from the moment an infusion therapy is delivered to the day providers receive payment."

Today, billing and coding staff need to read electronic medical record (EMR) flowsheet data from one screen, determine the appropriate billing and charges, and then key in those charges manually.

This collaboration is designed to benefit health care organizations across the U.S. and helps to:

Reduce the risk of missing revenue opportunities for infusion therapy

Reduce delays in reimbursement

Make billing more efficient

Improve patient care

Provide real-time insights into the status of all infusion therapy charges and anticipated revenue

Improve productivity

Help accelerate cash flow by 5-7 days

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi includes a large-volume pump, a portfolio of administration sets, and a suite of infusion management tools that seamlessly work together to inform care, advance clinical efficiency, and reduce costs. It features an administration set designed to accurately control drip rate whether loaded in or used outside of the pump, an intuitive cellphone-like touchscreen interface, and software and hardware that provide the freedom to operate effectively in any care environment.

"We're pleased to work with medaptus to continue to provide value for health care organizations in the U.S.," said Eric Sato, vice president of Marketing at Fresenius Kabi. "By integrating our smart pumps with medaptus' fully automated software for infusion coding, our customers can rest assured they are no longer missing infusion charges and that they are seamlessly billing for every infusion. This collaboration with medaptus allows Fresenius Kabi to provide an end-to-end solution for infusion therapy customers in the U.S."

With this agreement, health care organizations can streamline and improve billing for infusion services, assuring that no revenue is lost. Using Fresenius Kabi's Ivenix Infusion System, infusions are associated with patients manually or via auto-programming from the EMR; medaptus then receives all the necessary data to accurately bill charges and automatically sends those charges to the billing system. This means infusions are documented automatically and billed for with reduced risk of error.

About medaptus

medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and health care organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation, and patient assignment processes. Its award-winning software has been trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years, including Beth Israel Lahey Health, CoxHealth, Northwell Health, Banner Health, Baycare Health System, and more. Learn more at medaptus.com.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company specializing in medicines and medical technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company's global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany.

