medaptus Announces Aguirre Medical Management Services Chooses Charge Pro to Increase Revenue Capture and Automate Charge Throughput

Hospital Medicine Program Chooses Medaptus' EHR-integrated Charge Pro software to capture missing revenue, reduce revenue leakage, and improve charge throughput productivity

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- medaptus, a leader in revenue cycle software, announced today that Aguirre Medical Management Services has chosen medaptus' Charge Pro software to increase revenue capture and automate charge processing.

Aguirre Medical Management Services, based in Reno, NV, was started by Dr. Jose Aguirre. Dr. Aguirre grew his previous hospital medicine program (Lake Tahoe Regional Hospitalists and Utah Regional Hospitalists) from 20 providers to what became the hospital medicine division of Alteon Health with 420 providers, recently acquired by US Acute Care Solutions (USACS). There, Dr. Aguirre relied on Charge Pro to ensure there were no missing charges, and ensure they were capitalizing on all charge capture opportunities.

This new hospitalist program provides hospitalist services beginning with one facility, Saint Mary's, and 25 providers, with plans to expand.

Medaptus' Charge Pro solution is an award-winning EHR-integrated charge capture solution that helps healthcare organizations capture more revenue and automate charge processing, improving the time it takes for a charge to be created, processed, and sent for billing. Healthcare organizations that use Charge Pro typically experience 5-10% revenue increase, 5+ days of cash flow acceleration, and minimum $15,000-$25,000 savings per provider, per year.

"As a long-time Charge Pro customer, I knew that when I launched my new hospital medicine program, I needed the best tools to help us ensure we were maximizing every charge opportunity possible. Charge Pro's intuitive platform makes it easy for my providers to use it, and the automation means the majority of our charges go straight to billing without human intervention, saving us time and money," said Dr. Jose Aguirre, President and CEO at Aguirre Medical Management Services.

"We're delighted that Dr. Aguirre has, once again, chosen Charge Pro as he launches his next venture. For over 10 years, we've successfully helped Dr. Aguirre identify missing revenue opportunities, improve productivity, reduce charge lag, improve practice operations, and much more," said Malachi Charbonneau, General Manager, medaptus. "This is a testament to the value that Charge Pro has brought Dr. Aguirre and we look forward to continuing working with him and his team."

medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and health care organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation, and patient assignment processes.

Its award-winning software has been trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years, including Beth Israel Lahey Health, CoxHealth, Northwell Health, Banner Health, BayCare Health System, and more. Learn more at medaptus.com.

