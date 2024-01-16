Medaptus Announces PAC Partners Has Chosen Charge Pro to Capture More Revenue and Automate Charge Processing

Medaptus

16 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

Medaptus' Charge Pro has been chosen by PAC Partners to maximize and streamline their revenue reconciliation process.

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaptus, a leader in revenue cycle software, announced today that PAC Partners has chosen Medaptus' Charge Pro software for their new business venture. PAC Partners' owner and CEO, Jorge Santibanez MD, has had a longstanding history with Medaptus, having partnered with them in multiple company ventures he has led over the past ten years. He has again chosen to utilize Medaptus in the development of his newest company, PAC Partners.

PAC Partners is headquartered in Reno, Nevada and currently operates in four states across the US. For their initial inpatient charge reconciliation software needs, and to support what expansion plans they have in the future, they decided to select Charge Pro.

"The choice was an easy one," Dr. Santibanez commented when asked about their election to again use Medaptus Charge Pro. "When it comes to charge capture, there isn't anyone else we would want to partner with."

Medaptus' Charge Pro solution is an award-winning EHR-integrated charge capture solution that helps healthcare organizations capture more revenue and automate charge processing, improving the time it takes for a charge to be created, processed, and sent for billing. Healthcare organizations that use Charge Pro typically experience 5-10% revenue increase, improve charge throughput productivity by 80%, and minimum $15,000-$25,000 savings per provider, per year.

About Medaptus
Medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and healthcare organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation, and patient assignment processes. Our award-winning software is trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years. Learn more www.medaptus.com 

