Medaptus Announces UR Medicine Highland Hospital Chooses Assign Software to Manage Patient Assignments and Improve Patient Safety

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaptus is pleased to announce that UR Medicine Highland Hospital's Department of Medicine has chosen medaptus' Assign software to manage their inpatient physician assignment process, relieving the manual burden of creating daily assignments, to improve efficiency and patient safety.

Medaptus' Assign software is the industry's only EHR-integrated patient assignment solution, which automates and optimizes even the most complex patient assignment process. Assign removes the manual burden of creating daily patient assignment lists and instead uses rules and algorithms to determine which patient should be seen by which provider, based on the factors that are most important to the healthcare system, such as maintaining continuity of care, balancing physician workloads, or preserving geography for a particular provider team.

Most healthcare systems spend 2-3 hours, minimum, every morning putting together patient lists manually with spreadsheets, pen and paper, email and more. Assign reduces this process drastically to just a few minutes, and enables hospitals to automatically assign patients to certain providers, based on the rules that they decide upon – something that's impossible to do manually.

Assign integrates directly with Highland Hospital's Epic EHR, as well as their physician scheduling system, which makes it easy for them to keep their workflows and data all in the same place – no extra work needed for their physicians or staff.

"By using Medaptus' Assign software, Highland Hospital is positioned to increase efficiencies, and in turn, provide better patient care, while enabling an improved physician experience," said Joseph Nicholas, M.D., Associate Chief of Medicine, Director of Medical Education, UR Medicine Highland Hospital and William and Sheila Konar Associate Professor of Geriatrics, Palliative Medicine and Person-Centered Care, University of Rochester, School of Medicine and Dentistry.

"We're excited to work with Highland Hospital in solving the challenges of their patient assignment process," said Malachi Charbonneau, General Manager, medaptus. "As hospitals remain busier than ever, creating patient assignments every day is a labor- and time-intensive process that can have significant impacts on physician workloads and patient safety, if done incorrectly. Assign takes the risk out of doing patient assignments manually – saving hospitals not just time and money, but also making sure the right doctors see the right patients every day, so patients stay safe."

Medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and healthcare organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation and patient assignment processes. Our award-winning software is trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years. Learn more www.medaptus.com

