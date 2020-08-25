medaptus Celebrates 20 Years of Health Technology Innovation

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years medaptus has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations. To mark its twentieth anniversary, the company recently provided an update on its extensive technology capabilities grounded in interoperability.

medaptus was originally founded as a mobile computing company that was part of a robust wave of "Mobile Health 1.0" entrepreneurs and visionaries. For medaptus, it was two young doctors in the year 2000 that saw the opportunity to place information and utility directly into providers' hands, at the point-of-care, using newly developed personal digital assistants. As EHRs started to proliferate, the company evolved by placing focus on leading edge integration capabilities to improve provider productivity.

The company has been offering seamless integration with market-leading EHRs since first announcing interoperability between its Charge Pro revenue integrity software with Epic back in 2007. This combination was then described by a group practice CEO as a "powerful solution because physicians benefit from access to computerized patient records, which is tremendously helpful from a quality of care point of view… and also remain confident that we are operating with an optimized revenue cycle."

Shortly after tackling EHR integration medaptus expanded its data input capabilities to include specialty information systems for cardiac, pathology, radiology, lab services and more. "Our revenue cycle integrity solutions give provider organizations, small and large, complete transparency. medaptus' ability to surface the real-time charge status of every reimbursable service rendered is a unique competency. For larger systems our value is in harmonizing disparate data systems to create charge opportunities for near-time reconciliation. It is not unusual for our platform to reclaim 3-6 percent of billable charges," said medaptus vice president of sales and customer success, Malachi Charbonneau.

Charge Infusion, medaptus' computer-assisted coding platform for cancer centers, ERs, and observation units, has also experienced notable enhancement in recent years. The technology can accept data related to infusions as ordered in the hospital EHR to generate an accurate, compliant charge and stem related revenue loss. This all happens with no nurse or coder review necessary. "In the past months we have worked to leverage APIs from Epic and Cerner for this specific application. We know how important it is that we enable customers to extend their EHR as part of a long-term IT investment plan and our objective is to make that as easy as possible," added Charbonneau.

In order to meet the needs of sophisticated data flows in the majority of hospital IT departments, medaptus has increasingly invested in the scalability and cybersecurity of its product suite. The company's cloud solutions are now entirely hosted on AWS, a migration that gave several "locally installed server" customers the confidence to adopt cloud-based hosting.

The medaptus focus on leveraging existing IT systems and solutions has accelerated the expansion of its Assign solution for optimized patient assignments. This newest innovation within the medaptus portfolio represents a broader impact on clinical workflow, initially with hospital medicine teams. Ryan Secan, MD MPH, medaptus chief medical officer and a practicing hospitalist, offered these words about Assign, "In my experience, aligning patients and doctors was rarely optimized by service teams, location, or continuity, let alone clinical factors. This always seemed like an overlooked opportunity to me. With Assign, a custom algorithm calculates provider patient loads that are safer and more balanced, while also taking into account multiple other factors including long term continuity. Our team has seen how that helps reduce length of stay and very importantly right now, increases patient safety and provider well-being and satisfaction."

Looking ahead, the company has seen how the current disruption in the healthcare delivery system caused by COVID has clarified the longer-term need for medaptus solutions. Charbonneau offered, "In these challenging times, the pandemic has forced a re-evaluation of nearly every aspect of medicine – schedules, flow, clinical research, emergency care, telehealth – the list is endless. However, our mission, to apply innovation to remove workflow barriers, remains pertinent in this radically changed landscape."

For 20 years medaptus has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations including single-specialty groups, acute care hospitals, inpatient care teams, and high-volume outpatient and ambulatory care settings including cancer centers. Revenue leakage, data silos, disparate systems, and redundant processes lead to diminished productivity and satisfaction. We address those challenges with innovation that extends IT investments, remedies sources of overlooked reimbursement and streamlines hospital medicine operations for optimized throughput. Visit us at www.medaptus.com to learn more about how we help those that heal.

