medaptus Charge Pro Named Top Charge Capture Solution by KLAS Enterprises

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- medaptus today announced that its professional charge capture and charge reconciliation solution, Charge Pro, has again achieved the #1 Mobile Charge Capture ranking in the annual "Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report. medaptus has earned this distinction for the past eleven out of 12 years.

For the 2021 report, the company's top-ranking score of 94.7 is based on customer feedback obtained in the year 2020 across measures such as product quality, value, and support. Charge Pro customers, some of which have been working with company for nearly 20 years, include single-specialty practices, hospital medicine teams, and larger provider entities such as IDNs. More complex entities often rely on medaptus for its unparalleled integration capabilities in order to normalize disparate data sources for full revenue cycle transparency.

medaptus customers consistently experience better revenue realization, accelerated payment, enhanced productivity and easier compliance. In an era of value-based reimbursement, these are critical factors for optimized payment. However, beyond the ability to "capture" service charges, only medaptus includes robust business office capabilities aimed at providing real-time charge management and reconciliation activities. This unique functionality replaces manual processes and human effort with intelligence that creates an exception-based workflow.

The medaptus suite also includes a comprehensive analytics platform that gives insight into many standard performance measures for ongoing improvement. Given the financial challenges facing provider organizations as a result of COVID, expediting the billing cycle with less administrative work, yet improved revenue integrity and completeness, is a key to solvency.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors," said KLAS president, Adam Gale.

"Being named 'Best in KLAS' for so many consecutive years speaks to medaptus' ongoing commitment to providing a superior customer service experience. Like every other business in 2020, we were challenged by COVID yet our team stepped up to ensure that our charge capture customers felt the same level of support that they have grown accustomed to," explained Malachi Charbonneau, vice president of customer success and sales at medaptus. "This is an honor our entire team takes very seriously as it reflects what our customers think and feel about our performance."

About medaptus

For 20 years, medaptus has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations that include single-specialty groups, acute care hospitals, hospital medicine teams, ambulatory care settings and cancer centers. Revenue leakage, data silos, disparate systems, and redundant processes lead to diminished productivity and satisfaction. We address those challenges with innovation that extends IT investments, remedies sources of overlooked reimbursement, and streamlines hospital medicine operations for optimized throughput. medaptus is a unit of Volaris, Inc. Visit us at www.medaptus.com to learn more about how we help those that heal.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com

Contact: Jennifer Crowley

p. 617.896.4000

[email protected]

SOURCE medaptus