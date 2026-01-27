Medaptus Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Automate Charge Capture and Improve Revenue Integrity

Automated, accurate, and efficient charge workflows now available to health systems using athenaOne

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaptus, a provider of intelligent charge capture and revenue reconciliation solutions for hospitals and physician groups, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, Medaptus' Charge Pro software automates professional charge capture, reduces missed revenue, and ensures accurate, compliant billing at scale. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.

Medaptus' charge capture and reconciliation platform equips health systems with the tools needed to reduce administrative burden and optimize financial performance. Key benefits include:

Automated reconciliation of encounters against documentation and schedules to eliminate missed or duplicate charges

Real-time coding automation that creates accurate, compliant charges that go straight to billing

Streamlined provider workflows that reduce administrative time and improve documentation completeness

Analytics and reporting tools that offer insights into revenue opportunities, provider activity, and operational performance

"Medaptus enables health systems to eliminate charge capture inefficiencies, strengthen revenue integrity, and reduce the administrative load on clinicians and billing teams," said Malachi Charbonneau, Chief Executive Officer, Medaptus. "By integrating with athenaOne through the athenahealth Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to capture every billable opportunity accurately and efficiently—supporting stronger financial outcomes while giving providers more time back for patient care."

As a new Marketplace partner, Medaptus joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.

To learn more about Medaptus' new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit Medaptus' product listing page.

About Medaptus

Medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and healthcare organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation and patient assignment processes. Our award-winning software is trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years. Learn more at www.medaptus.com.

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

