MedaRed Announces Name Change to Therini Bio

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedaRed, Inc., a vascular biology company focused initially on discovering and developing new therapeutics targeting fibrin today announced it has changed its name to Therini Bio, Inc.

Therini Bio was founded upon the pioneering work of Dr. Katerina Akassoglou, PhD, Senior Investigator at Gladstone Institutes and Professor of Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Akassoglou and colleagues discovered that fibrin, a blood-clotting factor, is implicated in the toxic inflammation that activates the brain's immune response and damages neurons in neurological diseases including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and multiple sclerosis (MS) as well as in a variety of peripheral indications where destructive inflammation plays a role in the disease process. Therini is currently optimizing humanized antibodies that bind the cryptic epitope on fibrin that drives these inflammatory signals without affecting critical clotting functions. An initial development candidate is expected to be selected in 2020.

Therini also announced that it has been selected to participate in the Lilly Gateway Labs, a new Eli Lilly shared innovation laboratory in South San Francisco, and has moved its corporate offices and lab operations to this new facility.

Therini is funded by a $9.35 million seed round led by the Dementia Discovery Fund, Dolby Family Ventures and Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. The Company has also received funding from the FastForward program of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

