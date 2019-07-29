MedAustron Treats First Patient Using Carbon Ion Therapy With RayStation

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAustron, a leading Austrian center specializing in ion therapy and research, has treated its first patient using carbon ion therapy. The treatment took place on 2 July, for a patient with an adenocystic carcinoma of the left ear. MedAustron is now one of just six centers worldwide to provide treatment with both protons and carbon ions.

The center started treating patients in 2016 and has used RayStation® for proton therapy since the outset. MedAustron was also the first RaySearch customer for carbon ion therapy treatment planning in RayStation. Carbon ion therapy at the center is enabled by a unique particle accelerator developed in close cooperation with CERN. The setup includes four irradiation rooms, three of which are used for patient treatment and one for pure research. All are equipped with a robotic positioning and position verification system.

Recently, MedAustron decided to replace other oncology systems and use RaySearch software exclusively. The center placed orders for the RayCare* oncology information system (OIS), RayCommand* treatment control system (TCS) and an additional RayStation system. The order, which is the single largest to date for RaySearch, will provide a comprehensive setup to EBG MedAustron GmbH and MedAustron International GmbH facilities.

Markus Stock, Head of Medical Physics at MedAustron, says: "We are excited and happy to announce our first successful treatment of a patient with carbon ion therapy. Our center started out with proton therapy end of 2016 and initially focused on increasing functionality for protons. During the last year, we could finally focus on commissioning carbons. From the very beginning we were teaming up with RaySearch to facilitate carbon ion radiotherapy planning in RayStation, during a point in time where no commercial system was available at the European market. With the carbon ion functionality in RayStation 8B, we have now all tools available to harmonize our carbon ion treatment concept in alignment with international protocols."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are proud of our partnership with MedAustron and it is exciting to see the first carbon ion patient treatment take place. MedAustron and RaySearch are both committed to pioneering advanced technology to benefit patients. Together we are extending the possibilities of oncology software."

About MedAustron

MedAustron is a cutting-edge center for ion therapy and research, specialized in advanced cancer treatment using protons and carbon ions. The center is located in Wiener Neustadt, Lower Austria, around 50 km south of Vienna. MedAustron has 180 employees from about 18 different countries, including physicians, physicists, engineers, medical physicists and radiation therapy technologists.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayCommand

Announced in 2018, the RayCommand treatment control system (TCS) is the link between the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RayCommand coordinates and orchestrates the different systems involved, such as imaging systems, beam delivery systems and the patient support system. Effective coordination is critical in order to achieve safe and efficient patient treatments.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf

Founder and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell

CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/medaustron-treats-first-patient-using-carbon-ion-therapy-with-raystation,c2871044

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2871044/1083279.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/medaustron-1200x620px,c2660392 MedAustron 1200x620px

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories