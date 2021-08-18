MedAware Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provide Clinicians with an Effective Medication Safety Monitoring System

AVON, Conn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAware, a medication safety monitoring technology, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to help identify potential adverse drug events, analyze a patient's risk of opioid dependency, alert providers to dangerous drug interactions, and more.

"We know what we're doing is valuable, as we're seeing more than a 40% behavior change rate," said Gidi Stein, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of MedAware. "At MedAware, we provide continuous monitoring during the prescribing event and throughout a patient's entire course of treatment. When MedAware triggers an indication of risk, a corresponding action is taken by the prescriber or care team."

MedAware applies AI-based technology to healthcare data systems that functions similar to outlier detection technology used to identify potential credit card fraud. By leveraging near-real-time EHR and lab data, MedAware can continuously monitor a patient's personal risk of medication-related adverse events and notify the care team of patients in need of intervention.

Dr. Stein adds, "What we provide goes beyond traditional medication alert systems and drug-drug interaction knowledge bases. Because no two patients or providers are alike, we apply a level of specificity and scrutiny that takes into account the appropriateness of a medication for an individual patient and an individual prescriber."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, MedAware joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

MedAware's medication safety monitoring platform lives within existing technology systems, EHRs, and devices to identify dangerous medication-related risks throughout the entire patient journey. Built using longitudinal and real-time patient data, advanced machine learning algorithms identify medication errors, opioid dependency risk, evolving adverse drug events, and more. Due to the high clinical relevancy of its medication alerts, providers have been shown to change their prescribing behavior significantly more often than with traditional systems alone. Founded in 2012, MedAware has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.medaware.com/ .

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

