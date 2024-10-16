MedCana Subsidiary in Colombia Enters Negotiations with Australian Firm for Pharma Cannabis Supply

MedCana to enter into supply Agreement worth $1.2 - $2.4 million Annually

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCana (OTC: SFWJ), a leading global infrastructure holding company focused on the pharmaceutical-grade cannabis industry, proudly announces through one of its subsidiaries in Colombia, has entered negotiations with an Australian pharmaceutical firm to supply medical-grade cannabis.

The agreement is projected to provide between $100,000 to $200,000 in monthly revenue once operations begin.

Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana, stated, "This agreement represents a pivotal moment for MedCana as we continue expanding globally to meet the increasing demand for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis."

About SFWJ/Medcana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for the future growth of its holdings.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

