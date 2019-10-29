MedCerts Announced as Approved Provider of Army Credentialing Assistance Program

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts is now an approved provider of the Army Credentialing Assistance Program, which has recently expanded to include new locations. Eligible Army service members can now use funding at the online career certification training provider.

The Army Credentialing Assistance Program is a part of the Army Credentialing Opportunities Online (COOL) service which is designed to provide assistance in getting certifications and licenses that match with civilian careers.

The four uses of Army COOL are: credentials related to an Army Military Occupational Specialty (MOS); credentials related to Civilian Occupational Pathways; credential requirements and potential gaps between Army training and civilian credentialing requirements; and resources available to fill gaps between military training and civilian credentialing requirements.

Military Occupational Specialties can be matched up with their civilian counterparts, allowing service members to get hired more quickly. MedCerts certifications, including their seven IT programs and Project Manager program, all align with growing civilian employment opportunities. Service members with medical backgrounds would also match with MedCerts healthcare certifications.

"MedCerts is proud to be able to help service members seeking the opportunity to translate their military experience into certifications to pursue a promising career," said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. "These service members are fortunate to have a resource like Army COOL invested in their future and we're happy to be able to play a small role in that future, too."

MedCerts provides Army Service Members with personalized, short-term online training in healthcare or IT. To be eligible for a no-cost education through the Army Credentialing Assistance Program, individuals must be in the Army, Army National Guard, United States Army Reserve - Officers, Warrant Officers, Non-commissioned Officers, or Enlisted. Soldiers may use both Tuition Assistance (TA) and Credentialing Assistance (CA) up to the fiscal year TA limit of $4,000.

*MedCerts is an approved provider of The Credentialing Assistance Program. Army COOL is a repository for all credentials. The Army, Department of Defense, and Department of the Army are not affiliated with MedCerts and do not endorse their services.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts is a national online career training and job assistance school. The eLearning school helps students gain entry to new careers by building the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for certification in healthcare, IT and other emerging, in-demand fields. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training. Students receive individualized support, with daily progress monitoring and progress reports, exam preparation support, and career services on their path to employment. Since 2009, the company has trained over 18,000 students. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

Media Contact

Jon-Eric Cornellier

Director of Marketing

SOURCE MedCerts

Related Links

medcerts.com

