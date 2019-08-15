MedCerts is named one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List.

DETROIT, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MedCerts has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list for the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are excited to be accepted into the Inc. 5000 family of companies," said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts, LLC. "Everyone at MedCerts deserves this recognition. This award is a testament to the quality of work that goes into developing modern career-focused programs and delivering best-in-class blended education. Our growth over the last three years proves there is a strong need for students, employers, and organizations to rely on MedCerts. Our team goes above and beyond to help people change their lives for the better, and I am deeply honored to work alongside such passionate and dedicated team members."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About MedCerts

MedCerts™ is a national online career training and job assistance school. The e-learning school helps students gain entry into new careers by building the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to obtain certifications in healthcare, IT and other emerging in-demand fields. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training. Students receive individualized support, with daily progress monitoring and progress reports, exam preparation support, and career services on their path to employment. Since 2009, the company has trained over 17,000 students. For more information about MedCerts, visit: www.medcerts.com

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

