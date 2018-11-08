MedCerts Launches a Virtually Interactive Online Medical Assistant Program.

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts , an education provider of next-generation, online certification training, is proud to announce the launch of a Medical Assistant program that delivers a classroom experience in an online setting.

"Medical assistants are an integral part of the healthcare system," said Barb Westrick CET, CPT, CPC, CMA (AAMA), Program Director. "Their job duties span from handling electronic health records and checking patients in and out, to diagnostic testing, administering medications, and so much more. It's a unique role in healthcare which combines both administrative and clinical functions, and we developed a program that truly prepares students not only for the certification, but for the real world of patient care."

The Medcerts program covers a wide range of skills and objectives that expand beyond the primary functions of a Medical Assistant. The program's proprietary blend of 12 multi-sensory eLearning components creates a one-of-a-kind student experience, delivered in a way that is truly unique to MedCerts. Lessons are driven by recorded video-lectures which are complimented by 3D virtual office scenarios, simulations that allow the learner to interact virtually with patients, animations, games and activities to keep students engaged throughout their learning path.

Learners are involved in skill-building labs and virtualized exercises designed to translate learned skills into critical job functionality. A team of Subject Matter Experts, Student Success Advisors and Coordinators provide support from enrollment through certification. Graduates are eligible for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) and Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) exams, issued by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). These credentials will help students or incumbent workers increase their earning potential.

Students also have the opportunity to complete a local externship at a medical facility or clinic, putting their knowledge into practice. "Hands-on experience is important so that students can demonstrate their learned skills in a controlled simulated reality environment. It builds confidence and provides a smooth transition from student to working professional," said Westrick.

MedCerts will offer career services and job placement assistance upon graduation. "Entry level jobs in healthcare will continue to be in high demand," said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. "By completing our Medical Assistant Program, our students will be ready to take the certification test to begin or advance their healthcare career. We couldn't be more excited to connect qualified job candidates with employers across the country and help close the nation's skills gap."

Open enrollment begins December 14th, with Start Dates available as early as December 21st.

