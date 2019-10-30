MedCerts Launches Experiential Learning Services to Meet the Needs of Students and Healthcare Providers

DETROIT, Oct. 30 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts, a provider of online career certification training, announced today the expansion of their Career Services department with new Experiential Learning services.

This is in response to changes in the market to better align with the healthcare industry's needs and vacancies. The services include job placement before certification, internships, externships, job shadowing, and volunteer opportunities. With the shortage of qualified candidates available in the growing healthcare industry, organizations are now finding alternative solutions for filling positions. MedCerts Experiential Learning embraces these industry changes providing options to tailor services for clinical students for each individual market.

"We have found through market research and our own participation in helping individuals advance in the healthcare industry, that externships alone are no longer the best benefit to our students and employers," said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. "MedCerts Experiential Learning is pioneering online healthcare career training by creating more effective clinical training options that meet employer needs."

To streamline hiring processes, some employers are hiring students as full-time employees and providing them the clinical experience they need to sit for their certification exam. MedCerts will attempt to find these opportunities as a first step to meet certification requirements and to get students into their careers faster. If employment is not available, Career Services will assist with locating a paid internship, externship, job shadow or volunteer opportunity.

To help support students looking for these opportunities, MedCerts provides search strategies, resume writing and interview preparation. MedCerts has built a dedicated employer pursuit team to expand state, regional, and national Experiential Learning partnerships for its students.

MedCerts programs utilize the 12 Elements of eLearning, which includes 3D virtual scenarios, training simulations and courses developed and taught by industry experts. With the addition of Experiential Learning, clinical students will have the opportunity to turn theory into practice through different avenues than previously offered, start their careers faster and better align with the healthcare market.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts is a national online career training and job assistance school. The eLearning school helps students gain entry to new careers by building the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for certification in healthcare, IT and other emerging, in-demand fields. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training. Students receive individualized support, with daily progress monitoring and progress reports, exam preparation support, and career services on their path to employment. Since 2009, the company has trained over 18,000 students. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

