MedCerts Launches Partnerships with National Retail Pharmacies

DETROIT, Oct. 31 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts, a provider of online career certification training, has added to its national pharmacy partnerships with the additions of Kroger, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. Students enrolled in MedCerts Pharmacy Technician program can now complete their local externship at one of these national retail pharmacy chains along with our existing externship partners, CVS and Walgreens.

The retail partners will provide the hands-on experience required for students to finish the program and sit for their certification exam. With the current demand for certified pharmacy technicians, this program is a great way for retail pharmacies to connect with trained, local pharmacy technician students.

The MedCerts ASHP Pharmacy Technician Program features 28 weeks of educational learning, followed by a required 8 weeks of hands-on externship training. The partnerships with national pharmacy chains allow more MedCerts students to have an externship location close to them.

"We are excited to be the first online education provider to secure a relationship with now five of the major pharmacy retailers," said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. "As part of our ongoing commitment to our students, we will continue to connect our students with national employer partners in high-growth, high-demand industries."

The MedCerts Pharmacy Technician program is committed to helping students grow academically and take the smart steps into their new careers. It starts with a unique learning experience that combines video lecture and demonstration. Guided by our subject matter experts, students are able to gain hands-on experience offline through proctored skill-building exercises and lab simulations they perform at home.

The opportunity for students to apply their knowledge in the pharmacy environment through externships at retail pharmacies gives students a more solid foundation and prepares them to pass the certification exam. The new MedCerts partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, and Albertsons Companies will create additional opportunities to gain on-the-job experience and open doors for future career opportunities in this high-demand industry.

To learn more about MedCerts Pharmacy Program and National Partnerships, please visit: https://www.medcerts.com/programs/healthcare/pharmacy-technician-professional-ashp-online-training

About MedCerts:

MedCerts is a national online career training and job assistance school. The eLearning school helps students gain entry to new careers by building the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for certification in healthcare, IT and other emerging, in-demand fields. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training. Students receive individualized support, with daily progress monitoring and progress reports, exam preparation support, and career services on their path to employment. Since 2009, the company has trained over 18,000 students. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

