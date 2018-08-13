MedChain and Cognition Foundry Partner to Tackle Important Healthcare Challenges Using Blockchain and IBM Technology

Since 2017, MedChain has been giving patients control of their own health information and the ability to delegate access to providers like doctors and hospitals using a blockchain and distributed storage solution for EMR and electronic protected health information (ePHI). The MedChain Network is an extensible, layered architecture and protocol system governed and secured by multiple blockchains that utilizes a multi-crypto-token framework. This network is built upon the Hyperledger Fabric permissioned blockchain, an open source project hosted by the Linux Foundation and built to run on LinuxONE. The MedChain solution is a "common data-layer" that allows existing EMR companies to build compliant healthcare dApps, empowering clients with unprecedented levels of control and insight into their own information.

Cognition Foundry is a service provider that enables visionaries to use extreme computing power for the good of society. As they "democratize access to enterprise IT", they offer the LinuxONE platform to MedChain developers, creating a blockchain and analytics solution that can quickly scale to support millions of transactions - similar capabilities that have previously only been available to corporations and government agencies.

"Incorporating Cognition Foundry's IBM LinuxONE environment into the MedChain architecture, allows a fantastic opportunity to exponentially grow Phase II of our network on top of the Phase I work of storing and managing EMR. Phase II is the data-intensive AI and deep learning involved with analyzing all that data. Building on top of the existing MedChain permission structure, only the patient can authorize their data to be used in research. Over the years, this opt-in process will yield petabytes of full lifetimes of contiguous data. The effect of having each patient's data accessible by all care providers means new discoveries can be made based on the 'holistic' view of each and every procedure or medication taken," said Steve Wishstar, CTO of MedChain.

"As a service provider, IBM LinuxONE allows us to quickly set up a complete IT infrastructure capable of supporting millions of transactions for clients like MedChain," said Ron Argent, CEO of Cognition Foundry. "LinuxONE supports pervasive encryption of data and workload isolation, enabling advanced protection against external and internal threats for sensitive data and applications'

Working together, Cognition Foundry and MedChain underpinned by IBM LinuxONE will help patients control their data and help researchers discover new treatments and cures for the benefit of everyone.

