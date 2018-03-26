MedChain Answers Joe Biden's Call for Better Medical Data Access for Patients

MedChain is answering that call.

"We're excited that government officials are acknowledging the need for electronic medical records to evolve," said Joachim Sandgaard, founder of MedChain.

MedChain helps patients gain control over their healthcare by using blockchain technology to create a secure platform for Electronic Medical Record storage and portability.

"Health records should be available when patients need them, and MedChain is the answer to Joe Biden's woes," added Mr. Sandgaard.

About MedChain

MedChain is putting control back into the hands of patients by leveraging blockchain technology to govern an unbreachable Distributed Storage Network for Electronic Medical Records (EMRs). Pre-ICO crowdsale information now available at medchain.us and startengine.com/medchain.

