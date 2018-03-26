MedChain Answers Joe Biden's Call for Better Medical Data Access for Patients

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent op-ed in Fortune, Joe Biden expounded upon his call to improve access to healthcare information for patients.
Biden has been at the helm of White House Cancer Moonshot, the American Economy Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, and the Veteran Affairs Department's service to make complete medical records accessible by patients. He recognizes the need for more accessible electronic medical records and has been vocal about bringing that concept into fruition.
MedChain is answering that call.
"We're excited that government officials are acknowledging the need for electronic medical records to evolve," said Joachim Sandgaard, founder of MedChain.
MedChain helps patients gain control over their healthcare by using blockchain technology to create a secure platform for Electronic Medical Record storage and portability.
"Health records should be available when patients need them, and MedChain is the answer to Joe Biden's woes," added Mr. Sandgaard.
More information can be found at https://medchain.us/.
About MedChain
MedChain is putting control back into the hands of patients by leveraging blockchain technology to govern an unbreachable Distributed Storage Network for Electronic Medical Records (EMRs). Pre-ICO crowdsale information now available at medchain.us and startengine.com/medchain.
Contact
Joachim Sandgaard, Founder & CEO
MedChain
Phone: 720-355-1663
E-mail: joachim@medchain.us
Facebook: MedChainOfficial
Twitter: MedChainInc
Website: https://medchain.us/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medchain-answers-joe-bidens-call-for-better-medical-data-access-for-patients-300619816.html
SOURCE MedChain
Share this article