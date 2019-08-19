MedChain Files For Patent Protection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedChain, Inc., an early stage company building globally compliant healthcare blockchain and decentralized applications (dApps) for electronic medical records (EMRs), announces the filing of its Provisional Patent Application related to methods of securely storing patient medical records utilizing Blockchain technology.

Joachim Sandgaard, CEO of MedChain, said, "We're excited to have filed this patent application, an important step in protecting our unique, secure ePHI technology. We are proud to be leading the charge utilizing Blockchain technology solve a $6.2 billion per year problem."

MedChain uses blockchain technology to establish a better, more secure and transparent framework for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that vastly improves the quality of care for patients while reducing healthcare providers' costs. This allows companies and individuals to build software and applications within a globally compliant framework facilitating secure storage and transparency. Learn more about the company at www.medchain.us.

Provisional Patent No. 62/8865,194.

About MedChain:

Since 2017, MedChain has been giving patients control of their own health information and the ability to delegate access to providers like doctors and hospitals using a blockchain and distributed storage solution for EMR and electronic protected health information (ePHI). The MedChain Network is an extensible, layered architecture and protocol system governed and secured by multiple blockchains that utilizes a multi-crypto-token framework. This network is built upon the Hyperledger Fabric permissioned blockchain, an open source project hosted by the Linux Foundation and built to run on LinuxONE. The MedChain solution is a "common data-layer" that allows existing EMR companies to build compliant healthcare dApps, empowering clients with unprecedented levels of control and insight into their own information. MedChain and the MedChain Network are trademarks of MedChain Inc.

Contact information:

Joachim Sandgaard

MedChain Inc.

info@medchain.us

www.medchain.us

