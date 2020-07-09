Medchart Partners With the Chicago Bar Association

DALLAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medchart, a North-American digital medical records retrieval service, and the Chicago Bar Association (CBA) have announced a new Member Benefit partnership. As part of the agreement, all members of the 20,000-member strong CBA will have the opportunity to benefit from a preferential lifetime discount on the Medchart service. Medchart simplifies and modernizes medical records retrieval for personal injury, mass tort and class action attorneys through streamlined e-authorizations, real-time tracking, and electronic document delivery and payments.

"Medchart is proud to partner with the Chicago Bar Association, one of the oldest and most respected metropolitan bar associations, for its Member Benefit program," said Anand Ablack, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Medchart. "Attorneys are facing unexpected challenges and looking for support to move effectively to cloud-based, paperless, virtual-office environments. Medchart's online platform and fully digital workflow for e-medical records retrieval provides a ready solution for personal injury, mass tort and other attorneys."

"The Chicago Bar Association continuously seeks collaboration with businesses that can provide our members with specialized legal services to enhance their area of practice, and we are pleased to be partnering with Medchart to offer our members advanced electronic medical record retrieval services," said CBA Executive Director Terry Murphy. "Medchart's extensive database, flat-fee pricing, and real-time itemized tracking will be particularly helpful for attorneys who handle personal injury, medical malpractice, class action and mass tort cases."

All current CBA members who want to take advantage of the Member Benefit discount of 10% off Medchart fees can access the following link: https://lnkd.in/eCRB_77.

ABOUT MEDCHART

Medchart digitizes the exchange of health information between healthcare providers, attorneys, insurers, payers, researchers and patients while improving transfer speed, data quality, and business insights through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company provides cloud-based medical record solutions across North America with purpose-built solutions for personal injury and mass tort attorneys in the United States.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO BAR ASSOCIATION:

Founded in 1874, the Chicago Bar Association is one of the oldest and most active metropolitan bar associations in the United States. The Association's voluntary membership consists largely of lawyers and judges from Cook County and the State of Illinois. The CBA works to establish and maintain the honor and dignity of the profession of law, promote the welfare of its members, and work to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the administration of justice.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alex Hrynkiewicz, Head of Growth

Medchart

647-569-8553

Sally Daly, Director of Public Affairs

Chicago Bar Association

708-284-0111

Related Images

medchart-logo.png

Medchart Logo

Related Links

Member Benefit Page

SOURCE Medchart