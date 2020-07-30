Medchart Partners With the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medchart, a North-American medical records retrieval service, and the nation's largest local association of plaintiffs' attorneys, the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), have announced a new Member Benefit partnership. Through the agreement, all of the nearly 4000-strong members of CAALA will have the opportunity to benefit from a preferential lifetime discount on the Medchart service. Medchart simplifies and modernizes medical records retrieval for personal injury, mass tort and class action attorneys through a streamlined HIPAA-compliant electronic process.

Consumer attorneys protect people from unsafe products, unsafe medicine, unfair business practices and unscrupulous, negligent corporate conduct. CAALA is one of the leading associations and voices for consumer attorneys in California and in the country. Through its education and training programs, CAALA is committed to fostering within its membership the highest standards of quality legal representation and ethical conduct. As an association of attorneys who solely represent the interests of consumers, CAALA is a powerful advocate for victim's rights and equal access to justice.

"Medchart is proud to partner with CAALA, one of the leading organizations nationally for the plaintiff bar, for its Member Benefit program," said Anand Ablack, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Medchart. "Now more than ever, attorneys are looking for ways to move effectively to cloud-based, paperless, virtual-office environments. Medchart's online platform and fully digital workflow provide a ready solution for attorneys. Through our new agreement, we are excited to provide this benefit to the CAALA membership, helping attorneys who use medical records as part of their practice make a seamless digital transition, ensure business continuity, and gain significant practice efficiencies."

All current CAALA members who want to take advantage of the Member Benefit discount of 10% off Medchart fees can access the following link: https://www.medchart.com/caala.

MEDCHART

Medchart digitizes the exchange of health information and improves transfer speed, data quality, and business insights through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company provides cloud-based medical record solutions across North America with purpose-built solutions for personal injury and mass tort attorneys.

THE CONSUMER ATTORNEYS ASSOCIATION OF LOS ANGELES:

The Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) is the nation's largest local association of plaintiffs' attorneys, with over 3,000 attorney and law-office-staff members. The roots of the association were in the Lawyers Roundtable, a group of plaintiff civil attorneys who began meeting informally in 1949. The association began in 1950 and was for many years called the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Association (LATLA). Members of CAALA subscribe to the highest standards of quality legal representation and ethical conduct. As an organization, CAALA educates, connects, assists and advocates for its members. CAALA's member magazine, The Advocate, is the most widely circulated trial-bar publication in the country.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alex Hrynkiewicz, Head of Growth

Medchart

[email protected]

Stuart Zanville

Executive Director, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA)

[email protected]

