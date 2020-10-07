Medcillary Smiles is First PPE Service Exclusively for Dentists

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas healthcare consultancy and PPE champion Medcillary is betting the nation's dentists are going to be smiling at the prospect of a pandemic PPE service just for them. Medcillary Smiles is the company's latest venture into servicing the PPE needs of different industries impacted by the pandemic.

"We dove in to help dentists almost on day one. We didn't realize how deep the dive was going to be," said Medcillary CEO Jon Boski. "Since the beginning of the pandemic we've been rallying to help people and businesses unfamiliar with the ins-and-outs of PPE. Dentists caught us by surprise, as a clearly underserved corner of healthcare."

Boski says the needs of dentists are something they stumbled across. Someone from the University of Texas School of Dentistry Houston asked if she could offer Medcillary's PPE Sourcing Team as a resource for colleagues desperate to find masks meeting the state's suddenly stricter COVID guidelines.

That referral turned into a flood of calls from dentists across Texas and the Gulf Coast. The sourcing team that was at first overwhelmed has since become an online PPE store with one of the nation's largest in stock, domestic inventories, global supply chain and countrywide delivery matrix.

The Medcillary Online PPE Store is found at ppe.medcillary.com.

"The speed with which this has come together is a testament to the team's real desire to help," Boski said.

Dental practices make up over half of Medcillary's PPE business. They have other specialties for schools, small business and production companies. Medcillary Smiles is the largest of these specialties to formally get its own niche at Medcillary - with discount pricing and a 24-hour on-call service team.

Boski says Medcillary Smiles will be a piece of Medcillary's business post-pandemic. Prior to COVID, Medcillary's core business was identifying and distributing innovative products and services for physicians. He says work is already underway to expand its services for dentists to include innovations in dentistry.

About Medcillary

Medcillary is a healthcare consultancy and distributorship helping prepare people for tomorrow, today by identifying innovative products and services that are making medicine better. The company was founded in 2015 and operates in forty-nine states from headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Medcillary can be found on the web at www.medcillary.com.

SOURCE Medcillary

Related Links

https://www.medcillary.com

