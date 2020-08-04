MedCore Partners Announces Groundbreaking Of Bedford Medical Plaza
DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, a national healthcare real estate development and brokerage firm headquartered in Dallas, TX, just announced the groundbreaking of its latest project, "Bedford Medical Plaza." This project is located on the northwest corner of Hospital Parkway and Parkview Lane, less than half a mile south of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital in Bedford, Texas. The new medical office building will consist of 25,200 square feet on 3.152 acres. This new development will serve as a center of excellence to address the regional needs for its patients.
Bedford Medical Plaza is 100% pre-leased to health care providers in the area. The project's prime location near Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital will provide excellent visibility, along with convenient access and parking for patients.
"This will be a premier medical destination in the region, and we are proud to provide a state-of-the-art facility for their growing practices," said Michael Collins, SVP at MedCore Partners.
