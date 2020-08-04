MedCore Partners Announces Groundbreaking Of Bedford Medical Plaza

Bedford Medical Plaza is 100% pre-leased to health care providers in the area. The project's prime location near Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital will provide excellent visibility, along with convenient access and parking for patients.

"This will be a premier medical destination in the region, and we are proud to provide a state-of-the-art facility for their growing practices," said Michael Collins, SVP at MedCore Partners.

About MedCore Partners:

MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company catering exclusively to the healthcare industry. Through its deep understanding of the healthcare environment and its broad array of real estate services, MedCore stands uniquely prepared to customize a real estate solution suitable to fill the needs of any healthcare provider.

To learn more about MedCore Partners, please contact the company at 214-443-8300 or visit www.MedCorePartners.com.

SOURCE MedCore Partners

Related Links

http://www.medcorepartners.com

