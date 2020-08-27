MedCore Partners, Texas Health Resources Announce Development of New Ambulatory Surgery Center

The Texas Health Surgery Center Denton joint-venture currently operates in a smaller facility elsewhere on the hospital campus. Expanding into a larger center became a necessity due to increased need in the Denton community. The new ASC, located on the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton campus, will include three high-end operating rooms, and two comfortable waiting areas. In addition, service line specialties featured in the new facility will include orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, dental, podiatry, urology, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology (ENT), plastic and reconstructive surgery, general surgery and pain management.

"We are so proud to be a part of this collaboration to expand healthcare services to the Denton area," said Jeff Reecer, president of Texas Health Denton.

The collaboration between Texas Health and Surgical Care Affiliates will provide a new and improved surgery center to help meet the needs of this rapidly growing Denton community, currently the ninth most populous county in Texas.

The project broke ground in June 2020, with the new center anticipating completion in April 2021. The facility was designed by Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and is being constructed by the Beck Group.

For additional information please call 214-883-4300.

SOURCE MedCore Partners

Related Links

http://www.medcorepartners.com

