MedCore Partners, together with Trinity Private Equity Group, TNRG, and UMB Bank, Announce the Acquisition of a 122-Unit Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care Property in Utah

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, together with Trinity Private Equity Group, TNRG, and UMB Bank, announce the acquisition of a brand new 122-unit independent living, assisted living, and memory care property in North Ogden, Utah. Construction on The Lodge at North Ogden ended in May and the community opened its doors to new residents in June. Offering 18 independent living, 82 assisted living, and 22 memory care units, The Lodge at North Ogden is the fifth and final property in a portfolio acquisition completed by MedCore this year that consists of five properties with a total of 531 units.