MedCoShare Launches an Innovative Healthcare Practice Space in Marlton, NJ

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCoShare, the region's only provider of flexible office leasing for healthcare practices, will be opening its second location in Marlton, NJ, this fall. Physicians and other providers of health, wellness, and beauty services (chiropractors, dieticians, massage therapists, acupuncturists, estheticians, and many more) will be able to get offices and exam rooms on a part-time basis, without long-term contracts, and without upfront costs and commitments that make opening a practice risky and expensive.

MedCoShare's first location, in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, has filled nearly to capacity within just a year of opening, and the company is seeking to expand into New Jersey. The new space will be located at 5 Greentree Center, 525 State Route 73, Marlton, NJ 08053. This is a 5400 square foot facility in a Class A building, which will be remodeled to contain 21 rooms. The fit-out is expected to take 4 months, so providers can start in November. Interested healthcare practitioners can go now to the company website (https://medcoshare.com/south-jersey/) and sign up to receive updates or discuss their needs with the team.

"Traditional healthcare office leasing places tremendous burdens on the provider," said Ronak Vyas, CEO and founder of the company. "A long lease, expensive fit-out, and contracts for services such as medical waste removal make it difficult for a provider to get started, and almost impossible to practice cost effectively on a part-time basis. Our solution removes all of that risk and cost, so providers can focus on building their practice."

Because of the strong demand from providers, and because of the current commercial real estate market, MedCoShare is also planning to open a third location in the region. The company is also continuing to raise funds for further growth, through WeFunder (https://wefunder.com/medcoshare) and is scheduling calls with potential investors.

About MedCoShare Inc.

MedCoShare is Philadelphia's first and only healthcare cosharing space. Their location at 2418 E. York St opened on July 1st, 2020. Currently, there are 10 providers practicing from there. For more information, visit www.medcoshare.com.

Media Contact:

Ronak Vyas

215-285-8679

[email protected]

SOURCE MedCoShare