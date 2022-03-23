MedCost Names Lisa Farrell as New President

Ms. Farrell most recently served as the President and CEO of My Health by Health Providers, a collaboration of twelve North Carolina health systems formed to develop a provider-owned and led Medicaid Managed Care plan. Her previous leadership roles also have included President of Presbyterian Health Plan, Inc., whose insurance operations represent the largest local health plan in New Mexico; and Vice President of Integrated Care Solutions for Presbyterian Healthcare Services where she worked to optimize the use of all parts of the health system and health plan to lower cost of care and improve quality and experience for customers.

"Lisa has a proven track record of leveraging integrated systems of hospitals, ambulatory services, physicians, and health plans to redesign traditional health care delivery," said Terry G. Williams, MedCost's Board Chairman. "We are confident that she has the experience and vision to successfully lead MedCost into the future. The board is very grateful to Greg Bray for his interim leadership, during which time MedCost has moved forward strategically and forged new partnerships that will allow us to take advantage of emerging opportunities."

"I am excited for the opportunity to use my unique experience in integrated health systems to work within MedCost and in partnership with diverse health organizations and employers to provide exceptional value through high-quality, transformative healthcare solutions," Ms. Farrell said. "The time I have spent in North Carolina has allowed me to work with providers across the state, and I am honored to serve in an enterprise nationally recognized as a leader in shaping health outcomes."

MedCost LLC provides comprehensive, fully integrated health plan solutions to help manage costs and improve health and wellness for employers and plan members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and beyond. Through our own full-service third party administrator, MedCost Benefit Services, and partnerships with over 70 other claims administrators, we offer a suite of products and services that includes best-in-class care management programs and a vast proprietary provider network. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, MedCost LLC was founded in 1983 and is owned by Atrium Health. Learn more at www.Medcost.com.

