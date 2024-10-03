Medcrypt Announces Bob Lyle as Chief Revenue Officer

Medcrypt, a leader in medical device cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bob Lyle as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With nearly 30 years of experience in enterprise cybersecurity, multimedia IP licensing, and both the software and hardware sectors, Bob brings a wealth of expertise to Medcrypt's leadership team.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new role, Bob will oversee all sales, revenue generation, and marketing efforts as Medcrypt continues to expand its offerings within the medical device cybersecurity landscape. His deep knowledge of enterprise cybersecurity solutions and proven success in scaling high-growth startups and global enterprises will be invaluable as Medcrypt aims to further solidify its market position.

Bob joins Medcrypt from Finite State, following its recent acquisition of MergeBase, a venture-backed supply chain cybersecurity startup, where he led revenue growth and business development as CRO. In addition, Bob serves as the Deputy Chair of the GSMA's Device Security Group (DSG), contributing to the advancement of global standards for device security. Previously, Bob served as CRO of Cybeats, where he played a critical role in growing the company from its first customers to a successful IPO on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CYBT).

"I'm excited to join Medcrypt at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Bob Lyle. "With the increasing regulatory focus on medical device cybersecurity, Medcrypt is in a unique position to help manufacturers meet these evolving challenges, and I look forward to contributing to our growth."

Bob's career is marked by entrepreneurial leadership, including co-founding and serving as CEO of Valona Labs, an enterprise cybersecurity startup that achieved a successful exit within two years through acquisition by HMD Global/Nokia Mobile. His work has helped create substantial revenue streams and drive successful exits for venture-backed companies, as well as grow innovative business units in large global organizations.

"We are excited to welcome Bob to the Medcrypt team," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of Medcrypt. "His extensive experience, both as a senior leader in startups and large organizations, aligns with our strategic growth plans. Bob will be instrumental in helping Medcrypt scale and meet the increasing demand for secure medical devices."

Bob's addition comes as Medcrypt continues to grow and expand its solutions to protect medical devices from emerging cybersecurity threats.

About Medcrypt

Medcrypt is the leading provider of security solutions for medical device manufacturers. Our platform helps device manufacturers secure their products with cutting-edge encryption, threat monitoring, and vulnerability management, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards like the FDA's cybersecurity guidance.

For more information, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit

