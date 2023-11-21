Medcrypt Appoints Naomi Schwartz as Vice President of Services, Emphasizing FDA Readiness Services for Medical Device Manufacturers

News provided by

MedCrypt

21 Nov, 2023, 07:41 ET

Naomi's 6.5-year career as a premarket reviewer and consumer safety officer for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will help her expand these critical services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcrypt, Inc., the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced the promotion of Naomi Schwartz to Vice President of Services. In this new role, Naomi will harness her extensive knowledge of FDA interactions and regulatory compliance to provide exceptional guidance to clients, ultimately helping critical, lifesaving devices meet the FDA's guidelines and gain approval faster.

As of October 1, 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is refusing to accept any medical devices that fail to comply with its mandatory pre- and post-market guidelines. Organizations that previously overlooked this critical aspect are now grappling with the challenge of positioning themselves for business value within their industries.

"The urgency for prioritizing cybersecurity has never been more pressing and many organizations are struggling to position themselves strategically to derive tangible business value from this imperative shift," said Naomi Schwartz, MedCrypt's Vice President of Services. "I'm eager to step into this VP role at Medcrypt to guide our customers toward success in the evolving landscape of medical device clearance and approvals. With our team of experts, Medcrypt is well-positioned to continue helping medical device makers navigate the regulatory landscape and embrace the importance of cybersecurity in their products."

As Vice President of Services, Naomi will play a pivotal role in driving the success of Medcrypt's clients by offering unparalleled insights and support in all areas of cybersecurity compliance through its services, including:

  • FDA Cybersecurity Filing Readiness Survey: This free assessment for MDMs helps gauge submission readiness with survey questions aligned with the FDA guidance, including RTA/eSTAR, and provides valuable insights into the risks to acceptance.
  • FDA Cybersecurity Filing Remediation: For MDMs who do not pass the FDA Filing Readiness Survey or have received an FDA refusal, Medcrypt's experts can help identify gaps and create a prioritized plan to rectify issues, ensuring the submission becomes acceptable.
  • FDA Cybersecurity Submission Readiness: Aimed at MDMs with submissions either already under FDA review or planned for the near future, this service offers a comprehensive review using Medcrypt's unique framework to ensure cybersecurity compliance.
  • Hold Letter Cybersecurity Response: In the event of an FDA hold letter, Medcrypt provides immediate guidance to navigate the response process effectively.
  • CeQ: The Cybersecurity-enabled Quality System is Medcrypt's most comprehensive consulting offering. Medcrypt provides regulatory-aligned cybersecurity templates to augment your existing Quality Management System (QMS). Complementary in-depth workshops assist your organization in both drafting submission-ready documentation and teaching you to properly maintain cybersecurity within your QMS on an ongoing basis.

"Our commitment to delivering top-tier services is driven by our desire to bridge the education gap in medical device cybersecurity. We understand that achieving compliance goes beyond offering a product; it requires supporting our clients in their people, processes, and technology efforts," said Mike Kijewski, Medcrypt's CEO. "We're excited to have Naomi in this role. With her FDA experience, her visionary approach will pave the way for success, ensuring that businesses not only meet the FDA's stringent requirements but also thrive in an environment where cybersecurity is a fundamental business value."

For more information on Medcrypt's services and the latest developments in medical device cybersecurity, please visit www.medcrypt.co.

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies. Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech.

To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

Press contact:

Jenny Bourne
2087618447
https://www.medcrypt.co/

SOURCE MedCrypt

