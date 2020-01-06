MedCrypt CSO Axel Wirth to Speak on Proactive Healthcare Cybersecurity at 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt Inc. , the proactive healthcare security company, today announced its chief security officer, Axel Wirth, will present three sessions at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition . Session details are as follows:

"Balancing costs for resource-intensive remediation" will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday , March 11. Wirth will present alongside Priyanka Upendra , quality and compliance program director at ENTECH. Attendees will learn how to assess security vulnerabilities using quantitative methods, estimate costs of labor for remediation and make risk-based mitigation decisions.

, March 11. Wirth will present alongside , quality and compliance program director at ENTECH. Attendees will learn how to assess security vulnerabilities using quantitative methods, estimate costs of labor for remediation and make risk-based mitigation decisions. "Cybersecurity: to be proactive or reactive" will take place from 1:15 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday , March 12 in the Cybersecurity Command Center. Wirth will discuss the current approach to securing medical devices, identify strengths and weaknesses of the current industry strategy and outline necessary changes required to move the industry forward.

, March 12 in the Cybersecurity Command Center. Wirth will discuss the current approach to securing medical devices, identify strengths and weaknesses of the current industry strategy and outline necessary changes required to move the industry forward. "Surviving 2020 while planning for 2025" will take place from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday , March 12. Wirth will discuss the impact of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) cybersecurity guidance on Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDO) as it pertains to device security, identify potential challenges HDOs may face and create awareness for the strategies HDOs have been advocating for.

"A single health care organization may include thousands, if not tens of thousands, of medical devices from hundreds, if not thousands, of medical device manufacturers," said Axel Wirth, chief security officer at MedCrypt. "As we enter a new decade, these numbers will continue to grow, and more of these devices will be networked and integrated with clinical workflows, indicating a critical need for proactive cybersecurity measures to be taken and deployed across the industry. HIMSS provides a platform for key industry players to discuss what's important and educate on the state and future of healthcare technology."

Wirth brings more than 30 years of experience from the medical device, healthcare IT, and cybersecurity industries to MedCrypt, a San Diego-based company that helps medical device vendors ensure products are compliant with the FDA's latest cybersecurity guidance. HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition takes place from March 9-13, 2020, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

About MedCrypt, Inc.

MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's solution encrypts data traveling to and from medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt announced a $5.3 million Series A funding round in May of 2019, bringing the total funds raised to $8.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

About HIMSS20

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition brings together nearly 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world. Exceptional education, world-class speakers, cutting-edge products and powerful networking are hallmarks of this industry-leading conference.

Contact: Brenda Manea

BAM Communications

brenda@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE MedCrypt

Related Links

http://www.medcrypt.com

