Medcrypt Expands Strategic Partnerships with BioT, Extra Security, RTI and Stratigos Security to Enhance Cybersecurity in Medical Devices

Medcrypt Broadens Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen Medical Device Cybersecurity Ecosystem Collaborations with BioT, Extra Security, RTI, and Stratigos Security empower medical device manufacturers with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including cryptography, vulnerability management, penetration testing, and FDA compliance support. Together, these partnerships provide enhanced protection across device connectivity, threat detection, and regulatory alignment, meeting the healthcare industry's growing demand for secure, interoperable technology.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcrypt, the leader in proactive security solutions for medical devices, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnerships with BioT, Extra Security, Real-Time Innovations (RTI), and Stratigos Security. This collaborative network aims to deliver an enhanced suite of cybersecurity capabilities, addressing the demand for secure, interoperable technology solutions across the medical device ecosystem.

BioT is the infrastructure for medical device clouds – the secure, simple, and smart foundation for delivering next-generation care. BioT extends Medcrypt's software vulnerability capabilities into an analytic and operational platform that executes a business-oriented plan specified for impacted devices, use cases, and organizations, etc. BioT assesses the relevance of what is actually deployed, mitigates according to business risk, and provides proof of mitigation.

Extra Security, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, specializes in in-depth offensive security assessments covering all aspects of medical devices and their supporting systems. Extra Security provides high-fidelity, FDA-focused security evaluations to Medcrypt customers, supporting FDA submission requirements and strengthening ongoing security programs. This partnership safeguards critical healthcare technologies against evolving cyber threats, ensuring that cybersecurity remains adaptive to the latest risks.

RTI, the leading provider of connectivity software for autonomous systems, enables developers of complex medical technologies—such as surgical robots and patient monitoring devices—to incorporate Medcrypt's cybersecurity solutions alongside RTI Connext® Security Extensions. This comprehensive, out-of-the-box solution integrates encryption, authentication, and secure communications, providing essential protections while maintaining device performance and supporting compliance.

Stratigos Security, a trusted partner within Medcrypt's network, plays an essential role in delivering technical cybersecurity solutions with a regulatory focus for the medical device industry. Specializing in penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and threat modeling, Stratigos Security helps manufacturers integrate robust security measures throughout the device lifecycle. Their approach ensures clarity and alignment for engineers, regulatory affairs teams, and regulators, all working toward achieving comprehensive regulatory readiness in today's complex compliance landscape.

"By expanding our partnerships with BioT, Extra Security, RTI and Stratigos Security, we can deliver a complete cybersecurity ecosystem tailored to the unique needs of healthcare technology," said Om Mahida, Vice President of Product Management at Medcrypt. "These collaborations equip our clients with end-to-end security, from connectivity and compliance to threat detection and regulatory strategy, helping them navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape confidently."

Medcrypt and its partners will engage in joint marketing, co-develop integration demonstrations, and raise industry awareness of the critical importance of cybersecurity in medical devices. Training exchanges between the teams will enhance their expertise, ensuring all parties continue to evolve their solutions in response to cybersecurity's unique demands within healthcare.

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies. Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech.

To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

