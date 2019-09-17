MedCrypt is Joined by Leading Health Tech Expert Axel Wirth as Chief Security Strategist

"I've always been impressed by Axel's grasp of both the technical and clinical challenges of medical device security, and have closely followed his contributions to our community over the last three years," said Mike Kijewski, MedCrypt CEO. "We couldn't be happier to have him on our team, and look forward to facilitating his continued impact on our field for years to come."

Prior to joining, Wirth was with leading cybersecurity provider Symantec, where he provided strategic vision and technical leadership, helping healthcare providers, industry partners and health technology professionals address their most challenging compliance, security and privacy challenges. He previously held roles at Siemens, Analogic, Mitra and Agfa as well. Wirth maintains certifications as an information systems security professional (CISSP), a healthcare information security and privacy practitioner (HCISPP) and a professional in health information systems and management (CPHIMS). He is an active participant in various healthcare organizations, such as Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), and serves on boards and committees across the industry.

"I've been an advocate for compliance, privacy, and security - and ultimately patient safety - in healthcare throughout my entire career," said Axel Wirth, chief security strategist at MedCrypt. "I was pleased to find a team whose values align so closely with my own. MedCrypt's mission involves protecting sensitive data and assuring patient safety by securing critical medical device and IT infrastructure. The healthcare industry is in dire need of this technology."

Wirth received the ACCE-HIMSS Excellence in Clinical Engineering and IT Synergies Award and ACCE's Clinical Engineering Advocacy Award, and in recognition of his contributions has been named a Fellow by two leading industry organizations, AAMI and HIMSS. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences, Düsseldorf (Germany) and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from The Gordon Institute of Tufts University.

MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's solution encrypts data traveling to and from medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt announced a $5.3 million Series A funding round in May of 2019, bringing the total funds raised to $8.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator and more.

