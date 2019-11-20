MedCrypt Joined by Jeffrey Polizzotto as Senior Vice President of Business Development

"What stood out most about Jeff is his previous experience in breaking in and scaling into new markets and how methodical and consistent his approach to market strategy and building relationships is," said MedCrypt CEO, Mike Kijewski. "As we see cybersecurity in healthcare resonating more strongly among device vendors, regulators and patients alike, we are presented with more opportunities to leverage this industry-wide momentum. Jeff is the perfect candidate and brings the right skill set to help us develop and execute our strategy to seize this opportunity."

"I was eager to join a team that's leading the charge in understanding key cybersecurity challenges and vulnerabilities for device manufacturers and healthcare systems," said Jeffrey Polizzotto, senior vice president of business development at MedCrypt. "I love the challenge of strategizing in an open field environment, and helping build an emerging technology company for the betterment of healthcare at large. I'm excited to develop, deploy and evangelize innovative solutions that change the narrative around cybersecurity with the MedCrypt team."

At MedCrypt, Polizzotto will develop a formal sales process, build the customer pipeline, establish long-term client relationships, drive revenue growth and grow the company's business development team. Polizzotto's expertise with marketing, messaging, business development and sales will enable MedCrypt to crystalize and communicate its value proposition and key benefits to approaching the challenge of medical device cybersecurity.

Polizzotto joins a team of new executives that include industry veteran Axel Wirth, chief security officer, and Vidya Murthy, vice president of operations.

About MedCrypt, Inc.

MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's solution encrypts data traveling to and from medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt announced a $5.3 million Series A funding round in May of 2019, bringing the total funds raised to $8.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

