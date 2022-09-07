MedCrypt Welcomes Jamell Pentecost as New Senior Director of Product Security Services

Jamell will support MedCrypt's clients in filling gaps in their product security programs with state-of-the-art security and risk management guidance

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt, Inc. , the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices, today announced the addition of Jamell Pentecost as their new Senior Director of Product Security Services. With over 10 years of security-based experience, Jamell's primary focus will be to provide strategic guidance and support to medical device manufacturers (MDMs) in evolving their security practices, delivering documentation for regulatory submissions, implementing product security risk management and threat modeling, and solving specific security challenges by using MedCrypt's offerings.

Prior to joining MedCrypt, Jamell was the Director of Global Product Security at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a medical equipment manufacturing company. Before that, he was the Director of Information Security Architecture at BD, one of the largest global medical technologies in the world. He has worked across various industries leading cybersecurity programs and served as a leader in product security, developing internal policies and procedures for several large medical device manufacturers.

"I'm very excited to join the MedCrypt team after years of observing the growth and impact this company is having in the medical device industry," said Jamell Pentecost, MedCrypt's Senior Director of Product Security Services. "Over the course of my career, I have wanted to make more of an impact in solving cybersecurity challenges in healthcare. With MedCrypt's core focus on securing medical devices, it was inevitable that I now find myself joining and contributing to this team and our common mission."

Jamell will support MDMs through strategic assistance in the execution, establishment, and growth of their product security programs, culture, risk appetite, and roadmaps to drive maturity across product portfolios. He will also focus on assisting MDMs in integrating security into existing processes and technologies, further enabling security and risk management leaders to adhere to the collaborative, agile nature of DevOps for security testing and integrating security into their SDLC processes.

"The world of medical device cybersecurity is vast and we're excited to welcome Jamell to MedCrypt to expand our team and area of expertise," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt."I've had the privilege of getting to know Jamell during his tenure at Beckman Coulter and BD, and have always been impressed by his unique understanding of the impact cybersecurity can have on a medical device manufacturer. I couldn't be more excited to have him bring that experience to MedCrypt."

Jamell is joining MedCrypt alongside Naomi Schwartz as MedCrypt's new Senior Director of Cybersecurity Quality and Safety, and Ken Hoyme , who was recently added to MedCrypt's advisory board. MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security features and services for seven of the top 10 medical device manufacturers as well as startups and mid-sized companies, specifically for medical products by Accuray, Liberate Medical, and RefleXion.

About MedCrypt

MedCrypt is the first firm to combine cybersecurity technology products with management consulting, decision science, and regulatory strategy that is 100% focused on supporting medical device manufacturers. MedCrypt has raised more than $9.4 million in funding to date with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com.

