MedCrypt Welcomes Shannon Lantzy as New Vice President of Consulting

Lantzy also co-founded Booz Allen's Secure Connected Health practice and brought together a diverse set of experts, cybersecurity tools, and strategies to solve cybersecurity challenges relating to patient safety. Before Booz Allen, Lantzy was a consultant for NASA, helping with organizational strategy, capability assessment, enterprise architecture, technology adoption, and process improvement. Lantzy earned a Ph.D. in Information Systems from Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

"Advancements in connected technology have paved the way for a future of healthcare that is digital and delivered in new environments," said Shannon Lantzy, MedCrypt Vice President of Consulting. "To build this digital landscape and to support future innovation, healthcare needs a baseline of secure infrastructure. The MedCrypt team is working with some of the world's largest medical device manufacturers to improve their medical device security posture and I am both eager and proud to join in on their efforts."

At MedCrypt, Lantzy will be responsible for leading MedCrypt's Consulting Services to bring clinically innovative medical devices that are secure by design through their lifecycle. She will lead and support consulting engagements, ensuring MedCrypt's customers meet their business outcomes and the pre-and post-market cybersecurity guidelines from the FDA.

"I met Shannon at a healthcare-related event several years ago and was immediately impressed with her passion and drive to move healthcare into a digital future," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt. "We're excited to have Shannon join our team to help our customers transform from reactive to proactive product security."

MedCrypt's platform brings core cybersecurity features to medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security features for medical products produced by Accuray, Liberate Medical, RefleXion, and recently expanded its referral program, with EMERGO by UL and Greenlight Guru. MedCrypt has raised $9.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

