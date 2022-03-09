MedCrypt Wins Cybersecurity Contracts From Three Major Surgical Robotics Companies to Help Drive Secure Innovation

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt, Inc. , the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices and manufacturers, today announced it is supporting three companies building surgical robotics systems to secure various aspects of their systems and interoperable system suites. Customers include the leading manufacturers of surgical robotics technologies and virtual reality applications for minimally invasive surgery.

According to Verified Market Research , the global surgical robotics market is projected to reach $22.2 billion by 2028, up significantly from its $6.1 billion valuation in 2020. Advances in visualization, robotics, and AI have enabled innovations in surgical robots and minimally-invasive surgery. These innovations require connectivity to deliver advanced clinical care, which in turn require security protections to assure patient safety, system availability, and confidence in data integrity.

"The healthcare industry encompasses arguably some of the most important and innovative technologies in our world today. The surgical robotics space is growing at an incredible pace and we're excited to be partnering with some of the most advanced next-gen systems to enable secure innovation," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt. "The FDA requires manufacturers to include security features into their devices and our solution enables them to align with FDA's guidelines. In a globally connected world, this level of cybersecurity is crucial, and MedCrypt is committed to helping make that happen."

MedCrypt's suite of security solutions is comprised of four key products and services:

Heimdall: Tracks security vulnerabilities based on device Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and enables risk-based management of mitigations.

Canary: Captures device security and behavior data in near real-time, enabling remote monitoring and anomaly detection.

Cryptography: Manage cryptographic implementations and keys to protect confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity of data in transit.

Consulting: End-to-end business strategy from product architecture assessments, process reengineering to change management, threat modeling to regulatory strategy.

MedCrypt helps its customers with every step of their medical device cybersecurity strategy, including secure development lifecycle (SDLC) processes, business strategy, product architecture assessments, process reengineering, change management, and regulatory strategy. Additionally, MedCrypt has a finger on the pulse of the state of cybersecurity in healthcare to provide on-demand and informed security recommendations.

MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security features 7 of the top 10 medical device manufacturers as well as startups and mid-sized, specifically for medical products by Accuray, Liberate Medical, RefleXion. MedCrypt recently expanded its referral program, adding Greenlight Guru.

About MedCrypt

MedCrypt is the first firm to combine cybersecurity with management consulting, decision science, and regulatory strategy that is 100% focused on supporting medical device manufacturers. MedCrypt has raised more than $9.4 million in funding to date with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Jenny Bourne

PHONE

2087618447

WEBSITE

https://www.medcrypt.co/

SOURCE MedCrypt