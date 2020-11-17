MedCrypt's Software Bill of Materials and Vulnerability Tracking Solution to Enhance Security for Accuray Radiation Treatment Delivery Systems

"The work being done to treat cancer is some of the most important work in the healthcare industry and we are proud to partner with Accuray to help enhance the security posture of its life-saving technologies," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt. "Our solution gathers critical vulnerability data from the National Vulnerability Database, giving us an accurate rundown of potential exposures, so we can respond quickly if a problem is found. With MedCrypt focused on the security aspect, Accuray can focus on their clinical expertise."

Accuray innovations in radiotherapy include two of the most accurate and precise radiation treatment delivery systems in the industry — the CyberKnife® and the TomoTherapy® platforms, including the next-generation Radixact® System — enabling clinicians to deliver more personalized and more effective treatments. MedCrypt's Heimdall software will compare these systems' SBOM to the National Vulnerability Database from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to identify known software vulnerabilities. If a known vulnerability is identified in the SBOM, MedCrypt will notify Accuray with alerts, and the on-going service will continuously monitor for vulnerabilities in any SBOM uploaded into the system.

"Patients treated with the Accuray systems are our number one priority and augmenting the security of our technologies against potential vulnerabilities is increasingly important," said Frank Valentino, vice president, research & development at Accuray. "We are very pleased to be working with MedCrypt. With their software, we can easily monitor our SBOMs and take immediate action if a vulnerability is identified. We can focus on creating innovative solutions for patient treatments, knowing our technologies are being monitored and protected."

MedCrypt offers proactive cybersecurity solutions for medical device manufacturers to build safe and secure medical devices by design. The company recently launched its API verification tool to help secure Liberate's VentFree™ Respiratory Muscle Stimulator , a device intended to be used to treat COVID-19 patients. MedCrypt also welcomed Michael McNeil to its board of directors, reaffirming its commitment to proactive cybersecurity and the promise that clinical functionality, patient safety, and care delivery are always the highest priority.

About MedCrypt, Inc.

MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's platform brings core cybersecurity features to medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt announced a $5.3 million Series A funding round in May of 2019, bringing the total funds raised to $9.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

