Medcura Appoints Medical Device Industry Veteran Gary P. Fischetti to Board of Directors

RIVERDALE, Md., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc., a developer of innovative hemostatic technologies and maker of LifeGel™ absorbable hemostatic gel, today announced the appointment of Gary P. Fischetti to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fischetti has more than 35 years of global leadership experience in the medical technology sector, including senior executive roles at Johnson & Johnson within its Ethicon and DePuy Synthes businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to Medcura's Board," said Jim Buck, Chief Executive Officer of Medcura. "With his proven leadership at Ethicon Biosurgery and DePuy Spine, Gary brings unmatched expertise in innovation, regulatory strategy, and global commercialization. His guidance will be invaluable as we advance LifeGel™ through pivotal pre-clinical studies and into human clinical trials, accelerating our path to commercialization into the U.S. and global markets."

"I am excited to join Medcura's Board of Directors," said Mr. Fischetti. "LifeGel™ stands out with its unique no-swell properties and is the first and only absorbable hemostatic agent to receive FDA Breakthrough Device designation. Additionally, LifeGel™ is being developed to provide a ready-to-use format designed to resist harboring bacteria and targeting cost advantages that could be impactful to the healthcare system, including hospital purchasers. With these design features, which the company will validate in comprehensive testing, LifeGel has the potential to fundamentally change how bleeding is managed in spinal surgery. More broadly, Medcura's innovative and versatile hemostasis platform is well positioned to disrupt the entire surgical hemostasis market, a large biosurgery segment which is ripe for transformational innovation."

Mr. Fischetti currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Orchid Orthopedic Solutions and as a board member of Anika Therapeutics and Acuitive Technologies. Previously, he also served on the boards of ConforMIS Inc. and Extremity Medical. During his distinguished 35-year career at Johnson & Johnson, he held positions of increasing responsibility across domestic and international markets. He served as Company Group Chairman – North America Medical Devices responsible for all 12 medical device businesses. Previously he served as Worldwide Company Group Chairman for the DePuy Synthes family of companies, overseeing Global businesses of Joint Reconstruction, Spine, Trauma, CMF, and Power Tools. He also served as Worldwide President of DePuy Spine, Worldwide Company Group Chairman for DePuy Orthopedics and the Codman franchise, and as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ethicon, overseeing sutures, hernia repair, and biosurgicals, as well as General Manager of synthetic polymer innovator Closure Medical which had been acquired by J&J for $370 million.

Mr. Fischetti holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Villanova University and an MBA from Rutgers University.

About Medcura

Medcura develops first-of-their-kind hemostatic products engineered through use of a proprietary biopolymer platform with which the company is preparing to demonstrate rapid bleeding control and advanced patient safety without the need for burdensome and costly preparation. The company's expanding portfolio — including gels, foams, powders, films and textiles — is designed for use across surgical specialties, trauma care, and military medicine.

LifeGel™, Medcura's flagship surgical hemostatic product, is the first and only absorbable hemostatic agent to receive FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-swelling properties. LifeGel has also been recognized with Orthopedics This Week's Best Technology in Spine Award. For more information, visit www.medcurainc.com.

LifeGel™ and its application tips are currently investigational and remain under development. All intended uses, indications, and claims for this medical device and its application tips have not been reviewed, cleared, or approved by the FDA. FDA Breakthrough Device designation does not constitute FDA clearance or approval.

Media Contact:

Steven Ford

[email protected]

949.466.6530

SOURCE Medcura Inc.