Medcura expands Internal Hemostat Program with a follow-on grant from the U.S. Military

RIVERDALE, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today that it has been awarded a $2M follow-on grant to expand its implantable products program based, in part, on successful results under a previous grant from the U.S. Military.

Medcura was recommended for funding by the Department of Defense (DoD) for a $2.0M grant through the US Army Medical Research and Material Command (USAMRMC) to expand Medcura's advanced solutions for prolonged field care. Medcura received this grant, in-part, based on its success in developing LifeFoam™ www.medcurainc.com/dod-lifefoam, an implantable hemostat that expands into the body of an injured patient to treat severe non-compressible hemorrhage (i.e. bleeding not accessible to direct compression) and has been designated as a Breakthrough device by the USFDA https://www.medcurainc.com/news/medcura-announces-breakthrough-status-designation.html.

As Medcura has continued to expand its surgical and implantable program, innovative new formulations have been designed and evaluated. Of these, a lead surgical candidate has been identified and successfully tested in established preclinical models while follow-on products for severe traumatic bleeding applications have also shown great promise in the preferred US Military/Severe internal injury model. One of these formulations, LifeDust™, will be further evaluated under this new grant.

"LifeDust has the potential to be the new standard for fast, effective hemorrhage control in the field. By providing an easy-to-use treatment for use in both buddy- and self-aid, this product will increase survivability by giving medics more time to reach the wounded during the care-under-fire phase of tactical combat casualty care (TCCC). Personally, I consider it a game-changer that will save lives." said Don McCaughey, Senior Military Advisor to Medcura and former Special Forces medic (18D). "It's extremely gratifying to be part of the team that is working to bring these innovative applications to the field supported by our Military to save the lives of our servicemen and women arising from combat."

LifeDust, is an expanding powder-based approach that is expected to be more durable and lightweight that LifeFoam, but with similar high-performance efficacy in treating severe military and traumatic injuries. A focus of recent RFPs from the DoD, internal non-compressible hemorrhage, which typically results from shrapnel or a significant concussive force, remains the single largest cause of in-combat hemorrhage-related death. LifeFoam and LifeDust, are an extension of Medcura's hemostatic platform but that have been designed specifically for this type of traumatic injury (see existing FDA clearances at https://www.medcurainc.com/news.html). To successfully develop these types of implantable products, the Company has reprogrammed its hemostatic platform to include additional novel proprietary chemistries now optimized into flowable formulations for internal and surgical use. These candidates are being designed for administration in far-forward locations to quickly stabilize internal injuries, allowing time for evacuation of the wounded to a field surgical Operating Room.

Medcura's proven platform and recent expansion into new Corporate headquarters, permits the Company to support the development of implantable products from early development through clinical evaluations. To better understand our growing product line, please visit our new web site at http://www.medcurainc.com.

About the Company

Medcura is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products for surgical, medical, and consumer applications. The Company combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with proprietary chemistry across a broad spectrum of clinical applications, with our Breakthrough Device, LifeFoam™, now leading the expansion into internal and surgical procedures.

Contacts:

Larry Tiffany

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Medcura Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gel-e.co

