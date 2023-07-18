Medcura Inc. Appoints Jacob Rodman to Board of Directors, Preparing for LifeGel™ Flowable Hemostat Launch and Expanding Market Reach

RIVERDALE, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura Inc., proudly announces the appointment of Jacob Rodman to its Board of Directors. Jacob is the CEO of Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic, Inc., and the president-elect of Nerves (Neurosurgery Executives Resource Value & Education Society).

Medcura's flagship product, LifeGel™ Absorbable Surgical Hemostat, has garnered widespread attention for being the first and only surgical hemostatic agent to receive a Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for not swelling. This no-swell feature is especially important when used in the confined spaces in many spine surgeries where current swelling hemostatic agents have been known to cause adverse events including nerve damage and paralysis.

"We are delighted to welcome Jacob Rodman to our Board of Directors. He has helped to grow Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic into one of the fastest-growing spine surgery center groups in the US," said Jim Buck, CEO of Medcura. "Given Medcura's spine surgery focus as a market beachhead for LifeGel™, Jacob is an outstanding addition and will provide expert insight guiding our commercialization of LifeGel™ into spine surgery centers and hospitals."

Jacob Rodman expressed his regard for joining Medcura's Board of Directors, stating, "It is a privilege to serve on Medcura's Board of Directors. LifeGel™ has the potential to reshape the spine surgery hemostasis market. Given its impactful FDA breakthrough designation, substantially less cost and antimicrobial features, we believe LifeGel™ will become the new standard of care to stop bleeding in spine surgery procedures."

Medcura's dedication to innovation has resulted in a diverse range of revolutionary hemostatic products developed on its proprietary biopolymer platform. These groundbreaking solutions, encompassing surgical gels, fabrics, foams, powders, films, pads and putties, effectively control bleeding across a wide range of clinical settings, including surgery, trauma and even military battlefields. Medcura's commitment to innovation is further exemplified by another FDA Breakthrough Device Designation awarded to LifeFoam™, showcasing its potential to save lives in military combat scenarios.  On the consumer products front, the company's Rapid-Seal™ wound management gel can be found at such retailers as CVS, Walgreens, WalMart.com and Amazon.  Seal-It™ pet wound care gel has just recently been launched online and will soon also be available in leading retail outlets.

About Medcura, Inc.

Medcura, Inc. is a leading force in the medical device industry, dedicated to advancing hemostatic solutions for surgical, medical, and consumer markets. Leveraging a proprietary technology platform, Medcura combines the utilization of safe, inert ingredients with groundbreaking chemistries to develop versatile and effective products. Their innovative solutions effectively manage bleeding across diverse clinical applications, providing cost-effective and reliable outcomes. To learn more about Medcura's extensive product portfolio, please visit www.medcurainc.com.

