Medcura Names Barry, McAfee to Leadership Positions

News provided by

Medcura, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 10:03 ET

Dr. John Barry Named Group Vice President of R&D and Operations
J.P. McAfee Named Vice President of Legal Affairs and Compliance

RIVERDALE, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtech leader Medcura Inc. has added two new leadership team members with extensive experience in science, product development and compliance: Dr. John Barry and J.P. McAfee, JD.  Each have been hired to provide strengthened executive guidance as the company  accelerates toward the pivotal trial and global commercialization of the LifeGel™ Absorbable Flowable Hemostatic Gel and the wealth of other Medcura Life™ platform of surgical hemostatic products. Medcura will compete with high-efficacy, high-safety, low-cost products in 85% of the +$2.5 billion market for these vital technologies.

Continue Reading

As Medcura's new Group Vice President of R&D and Operations, Dr. Barry will be responsible for guiding surgical platform development, pre-clinical trials, product line extensions and other R&D and manufacturing functions. Dr. Barry is an accomplished scientist and product developer with more than 20 years of experience leading global development teams for start-up companies. Most recently, Dr. Barry served as Vice President of Research and Development for Miromatrix Medical and formerly headed up R&D at Baxter Advanced Surgery as a Senior Director of R&D, where he built an R&D team and pipeline around hemostatic agents and other biosurgery products.

"As a scientist, researcher, and author, I have a strong affinity for medtech, and Medcura gives me an opportunity to bring life-changing products forward in the market," said Dr. Barry. "I have helped develop and launch bleeding control products in the past, and I am looking forward to helping bring Medcura's innovative products to market."

McAfee joins Medcura as its Vice President of Legal and Compliance. With eight years of experience providing legal advice to fast-growing medical device manufacturers, he will serve as general counsel and guide the company's risk management, contracts, compliance and other legal decision-making. McAfee comes to Medcura from Biom'up USA, Inc., an international manufacturer of hemostatic agents, and Globus Medical Inc., a major player in the spine implant and surgical navigation market.

"My new role with Medcura satisfies my passion for problem-solving and developing winning market strategies for the medtech industry," said McAfee. "I am excited to be helping to drive strategic growth and value through legal oversight while ensuring we are staying compliant in a highly regulated industry."

Medcura develops first-of-their-kind hemostatic products with proprietary technology. These revolutionary surgical gels, foams, powders and putties quickly stop internal bleeding in surgery, trauma centers, on the battlefield and at home. Medcura's LifeFoam™ is also a recipient of the FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation and is recently cited in publications for having "significant potential" to save lives in military combat settings. Rapid-Seal™ is an antibacterial wound gel that is available at major retailers.

"We are thrilled to welcome John and J.P. to Medcura," said Medcura President, CEO & Director Jim Buck. "Both new additions to our growing executive team exemplify the spirit of innovation and inspiration that guides our company, and we are looking forward to their contributions."

About Medcura, Inc.
Medcura, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products serving large surgical, medical and consumer market opportunities. The Company's proprietary technology platform combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with patented chemistries, all aimed at introducing disruptively lower-cost products capable of safely and effectively controlling bleeding across a broad spectrum of clinical applications. Learn more about Medcura's growing product line at www.medcurainc.com.

Media Contact:
Carol Schuler
Schuler Publicity
612.281.7030
[email protected]

SOURCE Medcura, Inc.

Also from this source

Medcura Inc. Appoints Jacob Rodman to Board of Directors, Preparing for LifeGel™ Flowable Hemostat Launch and Expanding Market Reach

Distinguished Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Abbas Ardehali Joins Medcura's Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.