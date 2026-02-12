MEDDICC Launches Call Recorder and Opportunity Manager to Transform Sales Execution

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDDICC, a leading innovator in GTM strategy, today announced the launch of Winni Call Recorder and Opportunity Manager, two new tools designed to help sales teams capture critical insights, reinforce MEDDPICC methodology, and take control of their sales pipeline.

Winni Call Recorder goes beyond simple call recording. Trained on MEDDPICC foundations, it captures key signals in real time and provides actionable next steps. Working alongside Winni AI, it delivers guidance that helps sellers improve performance with every conversation.

“Opportunity Manager has been central to our mission for a long time,” said Andy Whyte. “We didn’t want it to simply track deals. We built it to help teams internalize MEDDPICC, apply it consistently, and take the right next steps. This is about turning methodology into action at scale, so teams can focus on what matters most and make smarter, faster decisions.”

"Whilst getting ready for an EB GO meeting, I couldn't remember how their pain was measured. Digging through notes for me is like Mission Impossible, given the quality of my handwriting," said MEDDICC CRO Pim Roelofsen. "Then I remembered—Winni was on the call with me. I just checked the summary, and there it was. Small element, big impact."

"That's the nucleus of value Winni provides by being on calls: surfacing key, actionable insights and automated MEDDPICC notes in a fool-proof way."

Opportunity Manager enables teams to apply MEDDPICC to every deal. Sales leaders gain visibility to coach with confidence, identify risk early, and run more productive, evidence-based pipeline reviews. By embedding MEDDPICC directly into daily workflows, sellers follow a consistent process, enablement reinforces learning, and leaders see measurable ROI, while improved deal visibility increases forecast accuracy.

Together, Winni Call Recorder and Opportunity Manager reflect MEDDICC's commitment to making GTM teams more efficient, insightful, and results-driven. Both tools are now available to all MEDDICC Members.

For more information, visit MEDDICC's website www.meddicc.com.

ABOUT MEDDICC

Founded in 2020, MEDDICC modernizes the MEDDPICC qualification methodology for today's revenue teams. Through the MEDDICC Operating System, the company combines world-class training with software that embeds MEDDPICC directly into live deals—helping B2B teams move from theory to execution and improve deal quality, forecast confidence, and revenue performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902894/MEDDICC_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902893/MEDDICC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MEDDICC