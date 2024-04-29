Meddux appoints Ben Trombold as new VP of Sales & Marketing

BOULDER, Colo., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meddux is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ben Trombold as the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. With over 14 years of dedicated experience in the sales and marketing sector, Trombold brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the Meddux team.

Ben Trombold began his career in sales and marketing while pursuing a B.S. in Electrical Engineering at the University of Kansas. After graduation, Ben gained experience through roles at notable companies, including PepsiCo, Euronet, and Zelis, where he refined his leadership and strategic sales and marketing abilities.

In 2018, Ben earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska, with concentrations in Finance and International Business. Before joining Meddux, he was the Vice President of Sales & Marketing and part of the Senior Leadership team at Velentium, a contract manufacturer in the medical device sector, where he led the company to substantial growth.

Ben joins Meddux at a pivotal time of expansion and growth. He expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "I was most impressed by the organization's operational maturity and attention to detail in its processes. The founders, David Schechter, Nathan White, and Chad Herremans, have laid an impressive foundation, and I am excited to contribute to its future success."

Meddux is confident that Ben's analytical, process-oriented approach and philosophy of basing decisions on solid data analysis will greatly benefit the team and enhance their market position. We look forward to his leadership in steering our sales and marketing strategies toward sustained growth and innovation.

About Meddux - Meddux is a premier design, development, and manufacturing company specializing in medical devices and technologies. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Meddux is dedicated to delivering high-quality, engineered solutions that meet the complex challenges of the medical device industry.

