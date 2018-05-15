Meddux Development Names New Partners

Herremans is an industry veteran bringing an exceptional breadth of experience to Meddux, having held many roles across manufacturing, new product introduction, program management and quality. He is a remarkable leader and has a proven record of managing engineers and operations personnel.

"Meddux is first and foremost a service company. It is absolutely critical that we establish our Quality Management System in such a way that we can be flexible and responsive to our client's needs while maintaining compliance to all applicable regulatory standards," Herremans said.

White brings 18-plus years of medical device product development experience across diverse roles in R&D engineering and design, manufacturing engineering, program management, and technical leadership. He is a proven business leader with the ability to strategically lead engineering teams, develop people, and help companies advance their business objectives.

"Meddux has a unique and visionary approach on how to navigate the typical challenges of product development. It's about understanding and working through the most critical aspects first to reduce the program risks in the early phases of development. This helps pave the way for successful outcomes for our clients, and ultimately the patients who benefit from the technology," said White.

David Schechter, President of Meddux, is extremely excited about bringing together such a strong management team. "We have really positioned ourselves to be a world-class leader in design and development services for complex medical devices. Much of our focus to date has been on establishing strong systems and operational capabilities," Schechter said. "Bringing in Herremans and White allows us to focus on scaling and continuing to grow the business. Both Nate and Chad have demonstrated throughout their careers the ability to build strong cohesive teams that can execute on any challenge."

About Meddux

Meddux Development Corporation is a premier engineering design and development firm for complex medical devices, life sciences, and consumer healthcare products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meddux-development-names-new-partners-300647873.html

SOURCE Meddux Development Corporation