"Medea joins forces with Orange County to save lives by preventing fentanyl and other opioid-related deaths"

News provided by

Medea, Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County has become the first California County to purchase 8mg naloxone HCI in the continuing war against the growing number of deaths caused by fentanyl and other opioids.

The need for an 8mg dose of naloxone HCI is increasingly cited as the preferred opioid reversal agent because a 4mg dose is often not enough to save a life, according to medical, law enforcement and emergency personnel.   

While there is legislation pending in Sacramento, which would require the State of California to make available all FDA-approved formulations and dosage strengths of naloxone indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose to the Counties, Orange County is not waiting to treat this as the life and death emergency it has become.   Both medical and law enforcement authorities applauded the decision.

Dr. Veronica Kelly, Chief of Mental Health and Recovery Services at SAMSHA, Orange County, said, "I am elated that we made the decision to purchase 8mg (Kloxxado) Naloxone nasal spray.  This will enable us to save more lives and protect our Community.   I would urge all counties and states to do the same."

"The fentanyl epidemic is one of the most serious health and safety challenges facing our nation.  Solutions like Naloxone have proven critical to combatting this deadly drug.  An 8mg dose of Naloxone gives us a better chance to save lives," said Don Barnes, Sheriff of Orange County.   "I'm proud that Orange County is taking the lead in making this necessary  change," Barnes continued.

Medea Inc., an authorized Kloxxado® distributor, announced the sale of the FDA-approved 8mg opioid reversal antagonist as part of its continuing mission to provide life-saving products.  Medea has become a trusted partner of the Federal government and several states as it distributes FDA-approved medical products integral to saving lives.  Medea earned its reputation as a leading distributor of items such as PPE, test kits and other crucial products during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding Kloxxado® please visit https://kloxxado.com

https://medeausa.com

SOURCE Medea, Inc.

