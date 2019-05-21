MedeAnalytics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedeAnalytics, a leader in healthcare analytics, announced today that its MedeWorks platform and healthcare-ready SaaS applications have earned HITRUST CSF Certified status for information security.

The certified status demonstrates that MedeAnalytics has met key regulations, industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places MedeAnalytics in a very select group of organizations that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address security challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST CSF is the most significant certification with the highest standards for data security," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "Because we adhere to the strictest compliance protocols of HITRUST CSF, our clients know they can trust their sensitive information and data to MedeAnalytics. Ensuring our company and our clients' information is secure and protected is always our commitment."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment," said Ken Vander Wal, chief compliance officer for HITRUST. "We are pleased that MedeAnalytics has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation."

As part of the HITRUST certification process, MedeAnalytics underwent an exhaustive review and evaluation of its infrastructure and security systems.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. Learn more at www.medeanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Steph Gustafson, Communications Specialist for MedeAnalytics

(720) 838-6392

steph.gustafson@medeanalytics.com

SOURCE MedeAnalytics

Related Links

http://www.medeanalytics.com

