MedeAnalytics Announces Partnership with HealthEdge, Empowering a Holistic View of Patient Populations via Analytics

As the industry rapidly shifts to value-based payment arrangements, both payers and providers agree that having smart analytics based on timely and shared datasets will be critical for improving clinical outcomes. HealthEdge customers will be able to leverage MedeAnalytics' offerings to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of their care management programs through improved risk stratification and tailored intervention programs specific to their patient populations, empowering them with the insights to rapidly improve care while reducing costs.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services and its subsidiary, Fluent Health, leverage solutions from both HealthEdge and MedeAnalytics. Fluent/Presbyterian Healthcare Services is eager to see how this integration will help them identify high cost claimants sooner, measure the effectiveness of utilization management edits, improve auto-adjudication rates, see real-time membership migration and determine impact to claim volume.

"It is imperative for next-generation healthcare technology companies like HealthEdge and MedeAnalytics to work together to help us solve complex healthcare challenges. Our organization in particular sees this as an opportunity to positively influence administrative expense, operational efficiency and our triple aim strategy," said Jack Towsley, president of Fluent Health. "By connecting real-time data from HealthRules into MedeAnalytics, the two organizations are opening the doors to powerful predictive analytics capabilities. We see tremendous potential!"

"We are excited to embark on this new collaboration with HealthEdge, one of the nation's most rapidly growing innovators in payer solutions," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "For years, payers have struggled to determine if a particular care management intervention was effective for their beneficiaries. This new partnership will change that by connecting the industry's most advanced healthcare analytics with HealthEdge's market-leading payer solutions, driving insights to help payers make even smarter decisions."

"Payers have struggled to understand the full picture of their members' health due to siloed data and disparate technology solutions," said Steve Krupa, chief executive officer of HealthEdge. "Through this partnership with MedeAnalytics, HealthRules customers will have visibility into an enhanced, comprehensive member view that will enable a truly data-driven approach to focus care management resources most effectively."

About MedeAnalytics®

A pioneer in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning – and the ability to tailor-build – deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. With offices in the U.S. and U.K., MedeAnalytics serves 1,500+ organizations and 60M covered lives, and has been named one of Modern Healthcare's Top 100 Best Places Work. Learn more at www.medeanalytics.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions for core administration and care coordination that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Our next-generation enterprise solution suite, HealthRules®, is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. An award-winning company, HealthEdge empowers health insurers to capitalize on the innovations, challenges and opportunities that await in the new healthcare economy. For more information, visit www.healthedge.com.

